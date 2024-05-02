Gray Zone Warfare: How to stop bleeding and cure wounds in GZW

You’re inevitably going to get shot plenty of times while playing Gray Zone Warfare, and if the bullets you’re hit by don’t immediately kill you, they eventually will if you don’t stop the bleeding and properly manage your wounds.

Recommended Videos

Untreated wounds can lead to blood loss, high degrees of pain, sore limbs, and other status effects that will have a negative impact on your ability to survive in Gray Zone Warfare. When it comes to blood loss, in particular, you can pass out and fall into a coma unless it’s addressed properly. In your inventory, there are a number of medical items that look like they can be useful, but which one should you use?

How to stop bleeding and cure wounds in Gray Zone Warfare

If it’s only light, it will be alright. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are three levels of the bleeding effect you can experience in GZW: light, moderate, and severe (heavy). The type of bleeding you have determines the rate at which you lose blood and the amount of times you’ll need to apply medical items to stop it.

Tourniquets will stop bleeding, but they won’t treat wounds. Tourniquets should be used quickly to stop bleeding while still engaged in combat. The wounds stopped by a tourniquet will still need to be properly treated.

but they won’t treat wounds. Tourniquets should be used quickly to stop bleeding while still engaged in combat. The wounds stopped by a tourniquet will still need to be properly treated. Bandages and Gauze will properly treat wounds, but they can also be used to stop bleeding. Bandages will heal three wounds per charge, while Gauze only heals two wounds per charge, making Bandages more valuable. Bandages that provide four charges can be purchased from the Lab Rat vendor for just $16.

Light wounds and light bleeding will eventually heal themselves over time, provided you can avoid being shot again for roughly 30 seconds. You can use medical items on light wounds if you want, but only if you are trying to stop blood loss quicker to avoid getting the dizzy effect. Bandages and tourniquets will not fix bone fractures, though.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more