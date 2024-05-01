Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix bone fractures in GZW

You should always be prepared for something to go wrong during a deployment in Gray Zone Warfare, and you don’t want to be unprepared when you’re risking the loss of a lot of good loot. So, you should know how to fix bone fractures.

Bone fractures can occur in the field when you take significant damage to either your arms or legs, usually as a result of gunfire or falling. Until a bone fracture is fixed, you’ll have serious trouble moving and/or shooting, which will hamper your ability to stay alive and complete your vendor tasks in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to fix a bone fracture in Gray Zone Warfare

When you have a bone fracture, it will appear on your player health screen as a red bone on either your arms or your legs. If you fall from a high enough height, you can very easily fracture both of your leg bones.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fix a bone fracture, you’ll need to apply a splint. If you have a splint in your inventory, right-click it and select Use, and your character will automatically apply a splint charge after a few seconds. You won’t be able to use your weapon or move while applying a splint, so you’ll need to get to cover or get out of danger first. If you have multiple fractures, you’ll need multiple splint charges to fix each one.

Players who purchase the game’s standard edition should already have two or three splints in their locker, and each of those splints has five separate charges that can be used. If you don’t want to use those splints, or if you’ve lost them, you can purchase standard civilian-quality splints (with three charges each) for just $8 from one of the vendors, Lab Rat. Once you complete a series of tasks for Lab Rat, you should unlock higher-grade splints as well as other higher-grade medical gear and food.

But if you’ve managed to return to your base despite still having an arm or leg bone fracture, you can save a splint charge by hitting the safely end deployment button. This will take you out of the server and back to the main menu. But after you reconnect, your negative medical effects will be removed and you’ll have full meters for hydration, energy, and blood.

