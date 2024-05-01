In Gray Zone Warfare, you have to keep an eye out for more than just enemies and low ammunition. You also have hydration, energy, and blood levels you need to manage in order to avoid any debilitating effects.

Hydration can be kept up with water or soft drinks that you find from enemy NPCs. Energy is the equivalent of a hunger level and can be increased with rations or any food item. Blood, the closest thing you have to health points in GZW, will regenerate naturally as long as hydration and energy aren’t low, but you’ll need bandages or gauze to stop any blood loss.

There’s a very simple way to restore hydration, energy, and blood to 100 percent without using any of your items in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to restore hydration, energy, and blood without using items in GZW

To completely restore hydration, energy, and blood in Gray Zone Warfare, all you have to do is safely end deployment once you’re back at your Base Camp. This is effectively the same as exiting the game and logging back in, but doing so takes little time, costs nothing, and fully regenerates your hydration, energy, and blood levels to 100 percent. It will also remove any effects associated with low levels, like Hurt or Dizzy. It’s unclear, though, if it will fix any effects that require a Surgical Kit, like Nausea or Coughing.

In order for this to work, you have to have your feet on the ground at base camp. This will not work while out in the field or at a landing zone and will also cause you to lose all the items that are on you if you’re not back at base.

If your hydration, energy, or blood levels drop, you can be susceptible to dizziness, nausea, tiredness, and other ailments that will affect your ability to be proficient in the field. While you still need items like water and food to keep these levels high while deployed, there’s no use wasting them once you’re back at base, so save yourself some money with a quick refresh.

