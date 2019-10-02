Overwatch League offseason trade tracker

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

It’s time for another round of the rosterpocalypse.

As the Overwatch League prepares to go global for the 2020 season, teams will have to decide what players and coaches to retain as they move. Traveling the world for homestand games will likely take a financial toll on even the most stable of teams. Beyond that, teams that had a rough 2019 season may be looking to start anew in their home cities.

Expect many players to retire or announce their departures from teams before the 2020 season. Overwatch League contracts originally lasted two years—many contracts were created in 2018 if players were around during the inaugural season. As of Sept. 30, teams can decide whether to extend those contracts or allow players to seek other opportunities.

Contracts are where things get a little confusing. If an Overwatch League player has publicly said that their contract has ended with a team, this means they’re free to try out for or join another team. They also retain the option to return to their original team for the 2020 season. This may be the state of limbo that many players find themselves in during the winter and they’ll be labeled as such in this tracker.

The Dot Esports roster tracker takes into account changes made in the Overwatch League after Sept. 1. We’ll continue tracking changes until February 2020 when the third season of the league will begin. Changes are listed alphabetically by team and then chronologically by date.

Boston Uprising

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Valiant

Sept. 4, 2019: Interim head coach Mike “Packing10” Szklanny promoted to head coach.

Los Angeles Gladiators

Sept. 17, 2019: Head coach David “Dpei” Pei and assistant coach Seetoh “JohnGalt” Jian Qing announce their contracts have lapsed and they’re actively seeking other opportunities.

Houston Outlaws

Shanghai Dragons

Washington Justice

Sept. 30, 2019: The entire team’s coaching staff is released. This includes head coach Kim “WizardHyeong” Hyeong-seok, assistant coach Kim “AVALLA” Kyoungey, assistant coach Mikael “mkL” Skjønhaug, and assistant coach Canaan “Shrugger” Carman.

Main support Hong "ArK" Yeon-joon announces his contract has ended. Oct. 2, 2019: Flex support Nikola "sleepy" Andrews announces his contract has ended.

Main support Hong “ArK” Yeon-joon announces his contract has ended. Oct. 2, 2019: Flex support Nikola “sleepy” Andrews announces his contract has ended.

This tracker will be updated as new changes are announced within the Overwatch League.