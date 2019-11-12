This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Dallas Fuel have welcomed DPS Kim “Doha” Dong-ha from Contenders Korea heading into the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Doha logged a successful 2019 alongside his former Contenders team, Element Mystic. He joined the roster in November 2018 prior to the start of season three of Overwatch Contenders Korea, in which the team locked down a second place. Element Mystic continued to find success throughout the year, winning the following season and later taking home the trophy from the 2019 Contenders Gauntlet.

Dallas Fuel on Twitter You’ve waited, and now, join us in welcoming @Doha_OW to the Dallas Fuel! He joins us as a reigning champion from @ElementMystic. It’s time to get to work for the #OWL2020 season. #BurnBlue *Pending League Approval https://t.co/YrFOAzWUr7

The Dallas Fuel have made only a couple of roster changes since the end of season two. Last month, the Texas-based team traded main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok to the Los Angeles Gladiators in exchange for DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un. The Fuel then re-filled the role of main tank by welcoming Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin to the roster from the Shanghai Dragons.

With today’s signing of Doha, the Dallas Fuel have topped off their lineup at 12 players. By official league rules, teams can have no more than 12 player signed at a time. Dallas will, however, be able to trade or drop players until the June 15 deadline, according to the league’s website.

Related: Former Element Mystic players Xzi and Hanbin join Paris Eternal

The Overwatch League returns for its third season at 1pm CT on Feb. 8. For the first match of the season, the Toronto Defiant will go up against the Paris Eternal. Later in the day, the Dallas Fuel will put their new roster to the test when they face the Los Angeles Valiant at 6pm CT.