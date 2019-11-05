This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Main tank Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin is headed to the Lone Star State. The Dallas Fuel have acquired Gamsu from the Shanghai Dragons for the upcoming Overwatch League season.

Gamsu will join his former teammate Lucas “NotE” Meissner on the Fuel’s tankline. The two formerly played together on the Boston Uprising for the Overwatch League’s inaugural season and served as an integral part of the team’s infamous win streak in stage three.

Dallas Fuel on Twitter And now, what you’ve all been waiting for: the tank duo is BACK. Please give @GamsuOW a warm welcome as he joins the Fuel! We’re incredibly excited to get to work for the #OWL2020 season. https://t.co/cUq8XP6fom

The main tank parted ways with the team just two days ahead of the 2019 season and joined the Shanghai Dragons. With Gamsu on the frontline, the Dragons ended their 42-game losing streak and secured their first win against Gamsu’s former team in February.

Today’s signing marks the second roster change of the offseason for the Dallas Fuel. Although the organization teased multiple signings on Twitter, the Fuel remained relatively tight-lipped about any potential roster changes following the end of the season. Dallas broke the silence just last week, though, by trading main tank Son “OGE” Min-seok to the Los Angeles Gladiators in exchange for flex DPS Jang “Decay” Gui-un.

Gamsu to Dallas may not come as a surprise to many fans of the scene, however. Last month, Overwatch League analyst Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson, Los Angeles Valiant support Scott “Custa” Kennedy, and former support for the Philadelphia Fusion Alberto “neptuNo” González leaked details of several roster changes, including the Fuel’s signing of Gamsu.

The Overwatch League returns for season three on Feb. 8. Week one will be hosted by the New York Excelsior and will kick off with a series between the Paris Eternal and the Toronto Defiant.