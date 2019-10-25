This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Paris Eternal added two former Element Mystic players, Jung “Xzi” Kihyo and Choi “Hanbin” Hanbin, to their Overwatch League team today.

This has been a busy week for the Paris Eternal. After releasing the majority of the team’s coaching staff and four players earlier this week, Paris announced the signing of SP9RK1E, a new head coach, and three assistant coaches over the past few days.

Paris Eternal on Twitter The Paris Eternal welcome @HanBin_OW to our team for the 2020 season! #FiatLux https://t.co/iv9vRCN8Dv

Both new players further increase the Element Mystic presence on the Paris Eternal. Xzi and Hanbin will be reunited with DPS player Kim “Sp9rk1e” Yeonghan and head coach Yun “Rush” Hee-won in the Overwatch League.

Related: Paris Eternal head coach goes to Toronto Defiant

Element Mystic are a South Korea-based team that won the Overwatch Contenders Gauntlet earlier this month and finished second in the last Contenders Korea season. Paris’ new players belonged in the top level of the tier-two competitive Overwatch scene.

Paris Eternal have now announced the replacements of three of the four players who left the team. Main tank is the only position that remains unfilled.