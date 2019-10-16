This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The head coach of the Paris Eternal, Félix “Féfé” Munch, revealed earlier today that he’s leaving the French Overwatch League team. Just a few hours later, the Toronto Defiant welcomed him as their new head coach.

Féfé has been involved in the European Overwatch scene for multiple years. He was previously an analyst for Eagle Gaming, a European Overwatch Contenders team that funneled many players into the Paris Eternal. Féfé was brought on as a performance coach for the Paris Eternal before the second season of the Overwatch League began. He was promoted to head coach in April.

Toronto Defiant 🔜 EGLX 19 on Twitter Please join us in welcoming Felix “Féfé” Munch as Defiant’s new Head Coach! @felxgg we’re excited for you to bring your leadership to our team and look forward to your guidance. We can’t wait to see what you and @jaeSW have planned for the #OWL2020 season. #RiseTogether

“It was [a] heartbreaking decision but I think it is for the best,” Féfé said on Twitter about his decision to leave the Paris Eternal.

Despite building a team of top-tier European talent, the Eternal had a disappointing season. They finished the second season in 14th place with an 11-17 record. The Toronto Defiant tied for 17th with a 8-20 record.

Féfé’s addition as head coach is the latest in a line of huge changes by Toronto. The Defiant have been clearing out their previous roster, parting ways with five players in the offseason so far. After head coach Lee “Bishop” Beomjun was “relieved of duties” in August, the team lacked a head coach. It’s obvious that the Defiant are restructuring before the 2020 season begins.

The Toronto Defiant will host two homestands in 2020.