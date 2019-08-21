39 mins ago Overwatch

Here is the full Overwatch League 2020 season schedule

Not sure when your favorite team is hosting next year? We’ve got you covered.

Photo by Ben Pursell For Blizzard Entertainment

Next year, the Overwatch League is going global. For the 2020 season, each team will move to their home city and host a minimum of two “homestand” games. The Overwatch League revealed the full 2020 season schedule today, giving fans an early look at the flow of the travel-heavy season.

Each homestand will take place over two weekend days and a minimum of three teams will be invited to participate in games. Two teams will host homestands every weekend. The Overwatch League 2020 regular season begins Feb. 8 and ends Aug. 9. Tickets will go on sale for North American and European markets on Aug. 28; Chinese and Korean markets will have later ticketing dates.

For fans who are looking to plan around their favorite teams, we’ve got you covered. Each team is listed below and includes the dates of the homestands they’ll be hosting. Links to the team’s official Twitters and ticketing options are included. Venues are listed if they’ve been announced.

Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Chengdu Hunters

  • July 25 to 26 at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center
  • Aug. 1 to 2 at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center

Dallas Fuel

  • Feb. 8 to 9 at Esports Stadium Arlington
  • April 4 to 5 at Toyota Music Factory
  • April 24 to 25 at Allen Events Center, which hosted the Dallas Fuel Homestand
  • May 23 to 24, unknown venue
  • July 11 to 12, unknown venue

Florida Mayhem

Guangzhou Charge

  • Feb. 22 to 23
  • March 14 to 15
  • March 21 to 22
  • July 4 to 5
  • July 11 to 12

Hangzhou Spark

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Gladiators

  • June 27 to 28
  • July 25 to 26

Los Angeles Valiant

New York Excelsior

  • Feb. 8 to 9 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom
  • May 30 to 31 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

Paris Eternal

  • April 11 to 12 at Zénith de Paris
  • May 9 to 10 at Zénith de Paris
  • June 13 to 14 at Zénith de Paris

Philadelphia Fusion

San Francisco Shock

  • March 28 to 29 at Historic Cow Palace
  • July 18 to 19 at San Jose Civic Center

Seoul Dynasty

Shanghai Dragons

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Washington Justice

  • Feb. 22 to 23, The Anthem
  • March 7 to 8, The Anthem
  • April 4 to 5, The Anthem
  • May 30 to 31, Events DC Entertainment and Sports Arena
  • June 20 to 21, Events DC Entertainment and Sports Arena