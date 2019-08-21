Next year, the Overwatch League is going global. For the 2020 season, each team will move to their home city and host a minimum of two “homestand” games. The Overwatch League revealed the full 2020 season schedule today, giving fans an early look at the flow of the travel-heavy season.

Each homestand will take place over two weekend days and a minimum of three teams will be invited to participate in games. Two teams will host homestands every weekend. The Overwatch League 2020 regular season begins Feb. 8 and ends Aug. 9. Tickets will go on sale for North American and European markets on Aug. 28; Chinese and Korean markets will have later ticketing dates.

For fans who are looking to plan around their favorite teams, we’ve got you covered. Each team is listed below and includes the dates of the homestands they’ll be hosting. Links to the team’s official Twitters and ticketing options are included. Venues are listed if they’ve been announced.

Atlanta Reign

March 21 to 22

June 13 to 14

Boston Uprising

April 25 to 26

June 27 to 28

Chengdu Hunters

July 25 to 26 at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center

Aug. 1 to 2 at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center

Dallas Fuel

Feb. 8 to 9 at Esports Stadium Arlington

April 4 to 5 at Toyota Music Factory

April 24 to 25 at Allen Events Center, which hosted the Dallas Fuel Homestand

May 23 to 24, unknown venue

July 11 to 12, unknown venue

Florida Mayhem

March 14 to 13

May 16 to 17

Guangzhou Charge

Feb. 22 to 23

March 14 to 15

March 21 to 22

July 4 to 5

July 11 to 12

Hangzhou Spark

Feb. 29 to March 1 at Hangzhou Theatre

June 20 to 21 at Wuzhen Grand Theatre

Houston Outlaws

Feb. 29 to March 1

Aug. 1 to 2

London Spitfire

March 28 to 29

June 6 to 7

Los Angeles Gladiators

June 27 to 28

July 25 to 26

Los Angeles Valiant

April 18 to 19

Aug. 8 to 9

New York Excelsior

Feb. 8 to 9 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

May 30 to 31 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom

Paris Eternal

April 11 to 12 at Zénith de Paris

May 9 to 10 at Zénith de Paris

June 13 to 14 at Zénith de Paris

Philadelphia Fusion

Feb. 15 to 16

May 23 to 24

June 6 to 7

San Francisco Shock

March 28 to 29 at Historic Cow Palace

July 18 to 19 at San Jose Civic Center

Seoul Dynasty

March 7 to 8

May 9 to 10

Shanghai Dragons

Feb. 15 to 16

July 18 to 19

Toronto Defiant

April 18 to 19 at Roy Thomson Hall

Aug. 8 to 9 at Roy Thomson Hall

Vancouver Titans

May 16 to 17, Rogers Arena

July 4 to 5, Rogers Arena

Washington Justice