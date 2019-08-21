Next year, the Overwatch League is going global. For the 2020 season, each team will move to their home city and host a minimum of two “homestand” games. The Overwatch League revealed the full 2020 season schedule today, giving fans an early look at the flow of the travel-heavy season.
Each homestand will take place over two weekend days and a minimum of three teams will be invited to participate in games. Two teams will host homestands every weekend. The Overwatch League 2020 regular season begins Feb. 8 and ends Aug. 9. Tickets will go on sale for North American and European markets on Aug. 28; Chinese and Korean markets will have later ticketing dates.
For fans who are looking to plan around their favorite teams, we’ve got you covered. Each team is listed below and includes the dates of the homestands they’ll be hosting. Links to the team’s official Twitters and ticketing options are included. Venues are listed if they’ve been announced.
Atlanta Reign
- March 21 to 22
- June 13 to 14
Boston Uprising
- April 25 to 26
- June 27 to 28
Chengdu Hunters
- July 25 to 26 at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center
- Aug. 1 to 2 at Wuliangye Chengdu Performing Arts Center
Dallas Fuel
- Feb. 8 to 9 at Esports Stadium Arlington
- April 4 to 5 at Toyota Music Factory
- April 24 to 25 at Allen Events Center, which hosted the Dallas Fuel Homestand
- May 23 to 24, unknown venue
- July 11 to 12, unknown venue
Florida Mayhem
- March 14 to 13
- May 16 to 17
Guangzhou Charge
- Feb. 22 to 23
- March 14 to 15
- March 21 to 22
- July 4 to 5
- July 11 to 12
Hangzhou Spark
- Feb. 29 to March 1 at Hangzhou Theatre
- June 20 to 21 at Wuzhen Grand Theatre
Houston Outlaws
- Feb. 29 to March 1
- Aug. 1 to 2
London Spitfire
- March 28 to 29
- June 6 to 7
Los Angeles Gladiators
- June 27 to 28
- July 25 to 26
Los Angeles Valiant
- April 18 to 19
- Aug. 8 to 9
New York Excelsior
- Feb. 8 to 9 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom
- May 30 to 31 at Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom
Paris Eternal
- April 11 to 12 at Zénith de Paris
- May 9 to 10 at Zénith de Paris
- June 13 to 14 at Zénith de Paris
Philadelphia Fusion
- Feb. 15 to 16
- May 23 to 24
- June 6 to 7
San Francisco Shock
- March 28 to 29 at Historic Cow Palace
- July 18 to 19 at San Jose Civic Center
Seoul Dynasty
- March 7 to 8
- May 9 to 10
Shanghai Dragons
- Feb. 15 to 16
- July 18 to 19
Toronto Defiant
- April 18 to 19 at Roy Thomson Hall
- Aug. 8 to 9 at Roy Thomson Hall
Vancouver Titans
- May 16 to 17, Rogers Arena
- July 4 to 5, Rogers Arena
Washington Justice
- Feb. 22 to 23, The Anthem
- March 7 to 8, The Anthem
- April 4 to 5, The Anthem
- May 30 to 31, Events DC Entertainment and Sports Arena
- June 20 to 21, Events DC Entertainment and Sports Arena