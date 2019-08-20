The Overwatch League 2020 season schedule has been revealed

The Overwatch League 2020 season schedule is officially out. Blizzard revealed all details about next year’s matches, which will take place all over the world.

The season kicks off on Feb. 8 with one half of the league’s teams going to New York for the Excelsior homestand and another half to Dallas for the Fuel homestand. All teams will host matches at some point throughout the season.

Overwatch League on Twitter When are we coming to you?? Tell us⬇️ #OWL2020 SCHEDULE: https://t.co/1EDApnzULo

The regular season ends on Aug. 9 with the Toronto Defiant and Los Angeles Valiant homestands. Blizzard has yet to announce how season playoffs will work and if qualified teams will host their matches at home or if everything will take place at the Blizzard Arena.

The release of the schedule most likely means that no new teams are joining the Overwatch League in 2020. Unless Blizzard is keeping it a secret and leaving some room in the schedule for new teams, this should be the full match structure of the regular 2020 season.

This marks the first season of the tournament with all teams hosting matches at their cities at some point. This model was first tested this season with Dallas Fuel, Atlanta Reign, and Los Angeles Valiant homestands, and it seems to be a good model for all teams and players. According to the schedule, the same team will host more matches than their own when it’s their homestand.

For the full schedule, check out Blizzard’s official document for the Overwatch League 2020 season.