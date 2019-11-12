This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch fans have witnessed the end of an era. The London Spitfire have parted ways with the final player from their original roster that won the league’s season one title. Supports Choi “Bdosin” Seung-tae and Song “Quatermain” Ji-hoon have departed from the team heading into the 2020 season, the Spitfire announced today.

After London dropped Kim “Fury” Jun-ho last month, Bdosin was the sole remaining player from the team’s original roster. He joined the team in 2017 and helped the Spitfire take the season one trophy. Quatermain only signed with the team earlier this year in April.

London Spitfire on Twitter Today, we mutually part ways with Quatermain and @BdosinOW. Thank you to the duo who supported our team during the #OWL2019 Season – we can’t wait to see what your future holds for you! 💙

Despite their success in season one, the former champions struggled to adapt to the triple-triple meta and failed to find similar results in 2019. London stumbled in stage one but earned a third-place finish in stage two. The team ended in the middle of the pack in the following two stages to round out the year out in seventh place. And although the team successfully fought through the season’s play-in stage, the Spitfire dropped to the New York Excelsior during the playoffs’ quarterfinals.

Since the end of season two, London have parted ways with six players—all of whom were a part of the team’s original lineup. DPS Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk, support Kim “NUS” Jong-seok, and alternate DPS Lee “Guard” Hee-dong were the first to leave the team. They were then followed by tank Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee and DPS Park “Profit” Joon-yeong, who joined the Seoul Dynasty, and Fury, who signed on with the Philadelphia Fusion.

With today’s roster announcement, the London Spitfire only have three players signed on for the 2020 season: support Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon, off-tank Shin “BERNAR” Se-won, and support Kim “Fuze” Tae-hoon. They have until Nov. 15 to meet the minimum requirement of eight players signed.