London Spitfire sign former Fusion University players Fuze and BERNAR

Former Overwatch League champions London Spitfire are building their roster back up with fresh talent following a series of player departures. The European team has acquired support Kim “Fuze” Tae-hoon and off-tank Shin “BERNAR” Se-won from the Fusion University for the 2020 season.

BERNAR joined Fusion University, the academy team of the Philadelphia Fusion, in July of last year. The signing led to a long series of wins for the team, beginning with the North American Overwatch Contenders 2018 season two. The team then went on to secure first place in the following two seasons, as well as the 2019 Atlantic Showdown earlier this year.

London Spitfire on Twitter @Bernar & Fuze have graduated from @FusionUni and are joining the London Spitfire for #OWL2020! We’re excited to start this new chapter in our franchise with these talented players. Please join us in giving them a warm welcome!

The Fusion University picked up Fuze in July from Gen.G esports, the academy team of the Seoul Dynasty. Their win-streak ended with the following tournament, however. The team participated in the Korean Contenders 2019 season two and dropped to RunAway in the division’s quarterfinals.

The London Spitfire have gone through a series of roster changes since the start of the offseason, beginning with the departure of star DPS Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk, support Kim “NUS” Jong-seok, and DPS Lee “Guard” Hee-dong. Last week, the European team then said goodbye to main tank Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee and DPS Park “Profit” Joon-yeong, who both joined the Seoul Dynasty for 2020. Additionally, off-tank Kim “Fury” Jun-ho left the team yesterday to play for the Philadelphia Fusion.

With the signing of Fuze and BERNAR, the Spitfire now have five players on their lineup and will have until Nov. 15 to meet the minimum requirement of eight players signed.