Atlanta Reign sign SharP

Another Overwatch Contenders standout is going to the big leagues. The Atlanta Reign revealed today that they’ve signed DPS Hugo “SharP” Sahlberg, adding to their extensive damage dealer lineup for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

SharP has played DPS for Team Envy, the Dallas Fuel’s academy team, in Overwatch Contenders North America since late 2018. Previously, he played for GG Esports Academy and was a part of Team Sweden in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

As a part of Team Envy, he helped bring the team extensive success in 2019. Team Envy won the North America West region of Overwatch Contenders during both 2019 seasons. They took second place at the Atlantic Showdown and made it to the lower bracket finals of the Contenders Gauntlet in South Korea.

Atlanta Reign on Twitter Let’s add another to the list of our growing unstoppable force for #OWL2020 @SharPow_, Welcome to Atlanta Reign! https://t.co/F8vAmFMqNA

Team Envy has funneled numerous players to the Overwatch League due to the team’s success in the Contenders scene. Tank duo Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd and Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund were acquired by the Washington Justice during the second season of the Overwatch League. Former main tank Ashley “Trill” Powell was also promoted to the Dallas Fuel mid-season in 2019.

During the offseason, the Atlanta Reign’s DPS lineup has become progressively more terrifying. Earlier this week, the team added Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon from GC Busan Wave. Both SharP and Edison will likely share stage time with current star DPS Jeong “ErsTer” Joon and Andrej “babybay” Francisty.

The Atlanta Reign will host two homestands for fans during the 2020 Overwatch League season.