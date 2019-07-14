This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Washington Justice are taking a chance on a European tank duo with years of history together. Off-tank Elliot “ELLIVOTE” Vaneryd and main tank Lukas “LullSiSH” Wiklund have been acquired by the Justice, the Overwatch League team announced today.

ELLIVOTE and LullSiSH were previously a part of Team Envy, Dallas Fuel’s North American Overwatch Contenders team. While ELLIVOTE had been signed to the team for months, LullSiSH was just added to Team Envy in early June. Before that, both tanks found success on Contenders Europe team Angry Titans, where they played since late 2017.

This tank duo has a built-in cohesion rarely seen in professional Overwatch. ELLIVOTE and LullSiSH have almost exclusively played together for over two years on three separate teams. As an adorable bonus, the two were even teammates as children on a soccer team.

The Washington Justice have been making trades throughout the Overwatch League season to help upgrade their lineup. They acquired Hong “ArK” Yeon-joon from the New York Excelsior and Nikola “sleepy” Andrews from the San Francisco Shock earlier this year. The addition of ELLIVOTE and LullSiSH seems to signify a change to a mostly-Western roster for the Justice, who started the season with a mixed lineup.

For Washington, these late-season acquisitions seem to be in preparation for next year’s Overwatch League season. The Justice are ranked 19th in the league standings and, barring a miracle run in stage four, are ineligible for this season’s playoffs.