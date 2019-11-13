Edison joins Atlanta Reign

If you already have one terrifying DPS, why not add another? That’s the plan for the Atlanta Reign, who have signed Kim “Edison” Tae-hoon to their roster for the 2020 season of the Overwatch League. Edison comes from Overwatch Contenders Korea and brings a long list of accomplishments with him.

Edison has been a part of successful Korean Contenders team GC Busan Wave since early 2018. He also played the off-tank role in early competitive Overwatch teams. This deep hero pool is shown off in a “clip reel” posted by the Atlanta Reign announcing his signing. Atlanta fans should be ecstatic at the number of headshots in the clip.

Atlanta Reign on Twitter What do you call someone who has a huge hero pool and has just as HUGE pop-offs? You call him @Edison_OW! We are so excited for you to be apart of Atlanta in #OWL2020 and can’t wait for what is in store with you as an amazing addition to the roster!

While it’s not known what role Edison will play on the 2020 Atlanta Reign roster, he will likely play alongside DPS Jeong “ErsTer” Joon. Last season, ErsTer’s Hanzo and Reaper were the bane of many a support player’s existence. ErsTer’s dominance on DPS was one of the reasons for the Atlanta Reign’s perfect 7-0 stage four run.

The Atlanta Reign released DPS Ilya “NLaaeR” Koppalov earlier this week; Edison is a de facto replacement based on hero pool. The Reign have been quiet about their 2020 roster decisions until recently. Last week, they released off-tank Seo “Daco” Dong-hyeong, their first announcement of a player release this offseason.

Including Edison, the Atlanta Reign have only formally announced the signing of three players. This includes main tank Blake “Gator” Scott and off-tank Xander “Hawk” Domecq, who were promoted from the Reign’s academy team, ATL Academy.

All Overwatch League teams have until Nov. 15 to submit an eight-player roster to the league.