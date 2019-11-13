Los Angeles Gladiators sign Paintbrush

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards is adding some purple to his palette. The main support was signed by the Los Angeles Gladiators today, completing the team’s anticipated support lineup for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Paintbrush previously played main support for the Florida Mayhem’s Overwatch Contenders academy team, Mayhem Academy. With his big plays, the team made it to the semifinals of Contenders season one in 2019.

After Mayhem Academy was disbanded by its parent organization, Paintbrush joined Revival and participated in Contenders season two. Despite a lackluster season, much of Revival’s roster has graduated to Overwatch League positions. Liam “Mangachu” Campbell of the Toronto Defiant and Damon “Apply” Conti of the Los Angeles Valiant were also Revival players.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter 🎨 PAINT US LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH LIONS 🎨 Please join us in welcoming @paintbrush to Gladiators! #ShieldsUp

Right now, it’s unclear how Paintbrush will fit into the existing structure of the Los Angeles Gladiators. Main support Benjamin “BigGoose” Isohanni and flex support Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara were two of the first players re-signed to the 2020 Gladiators roster. They have a built-in cohesion after playing together for multiple seasons.

Additionally, substitute flex support Riku “Ripa” Toivanen is a free agent, making Paintbrush the only official support substitute on the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Paintbrush joins fellow Overwatch Contenders player Chris “MirroR” Trinh on the Los Angeles Gladiators. For the 2020 season, the team seems to be going for a mix of proven talent and upcoming players. The Gladiators made waves earlier this offseason by signing Indy “SPACE” Halpern from the Los Angeles Valiant and Son “OGE” Min-seok from the Dallas Fuel.

Every Overwatch League team must present a roster of eight players by Nov. 15. With seven officially announced players, the Los Angeles Gladiators may be nearly through with announcements.