This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Who’s the most talented DPS of them all? The Los Angeles Gladiators are hoping it’s Chris “MirroR” Trinh.

The DPS specialist was acquired today from the Boston Uprising’s academy team, Uprising Academy. MirroR marks the second DPS player the Los Angeles Gladiators have signed for the 2020 Overwatch League season after Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk was announced last week.

MirroR truly encapsulates the “Path to Pro” of the Overwatch League—he’s played DPS for multiple Overwatch Contenders teams since early 2018. These include North American Contenders teams like Second Wind and NRG Esports, as well as European Contenders teams like One.PoinT. During the most recent Contenders season, Uprising Academy made it to the quarterfinals and fell to Gladiators Legion.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter 🔮 Mirror, Mirror on the Wall 🔮 Please welcome @MirroR_ow to Gladiators from @UprisingAcad! #ShieldsUpmor

MirroR joins a few of his Uprising Academy teammates in getting bumped up to the Overwatch League. Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy and Walid “Mouffin” Bassal were promoted to the Boston Uprising’s main roster last week.

This signing nearly completes the Los Angeles Gladiators roster for the 2020 Overwatch League season. After acquiring Indy “SPACE” Halpern and Son “OGE” Min-seok from the Los Angeles Valiant and Dallas Fuel, respectively, the Gladiators opted to retain their support squad of Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and Benjamin “BigGoose” Isohanni. Birdring and MirroR create a fearsome DPS duo, but more damage dealer signings should be coming soon.

Every team in the Overwatch League has until Nov. 15 to present an eight-player roster to the league. With three days left before deadline, more teams should be offering up roster news.