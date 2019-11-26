Shanghai Dragons finalizes 2020 OWL roster with 4 players

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Shanghai Dragons announced the final four players of their 2020 Overwatch League roster today. These players include tank Seo “Stand1” Ji-Won, off-tank Kang “Void” Jun-woo, DPS Lee “LIP” Jae-won, and support Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon. These additions push Shanghai to the 12-player roster limit.

Off-tank Void is a former member of the Los Angeles Gladiators. He previously played for KongDoo Panthera, a successful Overwatch Contenders Korea team. Many current Shanghai Dragons players were also pulled from the KongDoo Panthera organization.

Main tank Stand1 has been a staple in the Overwatch Contenders scene for years, playing for teams like Foxes, NRG Esports, and Team Envy. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Gladiators’ North American Contenders academy team, Gladiators Legion. New DPS LIP also comes from the tier two scene off of BlossoM, part of Contenders Korea.

The most high-profile signing comes in the form of LeeJaeGon, a support from popular Contenders Korea team RunAway. Before the second season of the Overwatch League, RunAway’s entire championship-winning roster was picked up by the Vancouver Titans. The rebuilt RunAway roster found success as well, taking first place in the latest season of Overwatch Contenders Korea. LeeJaeGon was a large part of that success; now he moves on up to the Shanghai Dragons.

Earlier in the offseason, the Shanghai Dragons renewed the contracts of seven players, most of whom were starters in the second season of the league. While they lost main tank Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin to the Dallas Fuel, the team picked up star DPS Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun from the Seoul Dynasty.

The Shanghai Dragons will host two homestands during the 2020 Overwatch League season.