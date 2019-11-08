This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Shanghai Dragons have said goodbye to support Son “CoMa” Kyung-woo and have welcomed back seven of its players for the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced today.

“We would like to announce that Gyeong Woo ‘CoMa’ Son will be leaving the Shanghai Dragons as a free agent,” the team wrote. “After pulling off selfless body blocks, risky rezzes, and the most clutch sound barriers, we thank you for everything this season, CoMa.”

Following CoMa’s departure, the Shanghai-based team welcomed back Bae “diem” Min-seong, Kim “Geguri” Se-yeon, Yang “Luffy” Seong-hyeon, Kim “Izayaki” Min-chul, Lee “envy” Kang-jae, and Yang “DDing” Jin-hyeok. Additionally, Weida “Diya” Lu will continue to play for the Dragons in 2020 but will return as a two-way player. The DPS will split his time with the Overwatch League team and its academy counterpart, Team CC.

Unlike other teams in the league, the Shanghai Dragons have made only a few changes to their lineup following the start of the offseason. The biggest change came in the form of Noh “Gamsu” Young-jin’s departure from the team. The star main tank was an integral part of the team’s turnaround from a 42-game losing streak and will now play for the Dallas Fuel in 2020.

Similarly, the team parted ways with Jin “Youngjin” Young-jin in October. The flex player announced his retirement from professional Overwatch just days later during a livestream.

With CoMa’s departure, the Shanghai Dragons only have seven players signed for the 2020 season and will need to add one more competitor to meet the minimum requirement of eight players before the Nov. 15 deadline.