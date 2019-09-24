This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Of all Overwatch League teams, the Shanghai Dragons understand that everyone deserves a second chance at success. The team revealed that they’ve acquired Moon Byung-chul to be their head coach for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

The Shanghai Dragons announced the release of head coach Wi “BlueHaS” Seong-hwan and assistant coach Jeong “Levi” Chung-Hyeok yesterday. It was a surprising departure considering the Dragons’ success in the second season of the Overwatch League. But they seem to have found a replacement with experience in the league, even though that experience may come with infamy.

Shanghai Dragons on Twitter Please welcome Byung-chul “Moon” Moon to the Shanghai Dragons family. Formerly of our academy team Team CC, Coach Moon will be joining us as head coach going into Season 3 of the Overwatch League. #ShanghaiDragons #Breakthrough

During the second season of the Overwatch League, the Los Angeles Valiant went 0-7 in their first stage of play. Questionable decisions, like subbing in a main tank specialist at main support, left fans wondering what was going on behind the scenes. As head coach, the blame fell on Moon and he was released from the Valiant in March. The Valiant proceeded to restructure and move to a mostly-Western roster in the wake of Moon’s departure.

Moon has been coaching the Shanghai Dragons’ academy team, Team CC, in Overwatch Contenders China for the past four months. Team CC came in second place in the most recent season of Contenders China, falling only to LGE Huya in the grand finals. This success has obviously had an impact on the Shanghai Dragons, who have put their faith in Moon for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Shanghai managed to make it to the second season playoffs, ending in 11th place overall. The Dragons will host two homestands in Shanghai next season.