Guangzhou Charge retain Shu and Happy

The Guangzhou Charge have renewed the contracts of flex support Kim “Shu” Jin-seo and hitscan DPS Lee “Happy” Jungwoo, who represented the team in the Overwatch League’s second season.

Contrary to some Overwatch League teams, the Charge have been moving toward keeping most of their lineup in one piece. The team already secured tank Oh “Rio” Seungpyo and support Kim “Chara” Jungyeon. Damage dealers Ou “Eileen” Yiliang and Charlie “Nero” Zwarg were also locked down in October.

Guangzhou Charge on Twitter @osp0418 @Chara_RRRing @CurryshotTV @Eileenzhi1 @ow_nero Let’s keep it going. It’s going to be an exceptional 2020 with @shu_overwatch continuing to fight for us!

Shu is no stranger to healing alongside Chara. The duo has been a constant presence in the Overwatch League. The team’s remaining support player, OnlyWish, hasn’t renewed his contract yet but is classified as a team option on the Overwatch League website.

Happy was the missing piece to the Charge’s DPS lineup. He’ll likely continue alternating with Nero for the DPS spot alongside Eileen’s lethal Doomfist, or he’ll play hitscan on the occasions where Nero chooses to play heroes like Pharah, Mei or Genji.

The Guangzhou Charge’s roster might not remain entirely unchanged, though. Tanks Aaron “Bischu” Kim, Joona “Fragi” Laine and Choi “Hotba” Hong-Jun were listed as free agents on the Overwatch League website and could be picked up by any OWL teams.

The Charge’s latest moves give them three DPS, two supports, and only one tank. The team still needs to hire at least one more frontliner. It also needs at least two more players in total since Overwatch League rules dictate that teams must have at least eight players signed by Nov. 15.