Whoru joins the New York Excelsior

The New York Excelsior signed DPS Lee “Whoru” Seung-joon for the 2020 Overwatch League season today. While this was a widely rumored signing, the addition of the Overwatch Contenders standout makes the Excelsior’s DPS lineup even stronger than before.

Whoru initially made his name as a DPS player for Lunatic Hai. At just 16 years old, he played alongside future Overwatch League players like Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-hong and Yang “tobi” Jin-mo. Whoru was on the roster when Lunatic Hai won two seasons of APEX in Korea, the largest competitive Overwatch tournament prior to the Overwatch League’s inception.

After Lunatic Hai disbanded to largely become the Seoul Dynasty, Whoru joined the Overwatch Contenders circuit. He began his career on Fusion University and was a part of the team’s two 2018 Overwatch Contenders championship wins. Whoru was later loaned to Meta Athena in Contenders Korea and then to Skyfoxes in Contenders North America.

With this signing, Whoru becomes the fifth DPS player on the New York Excelsior. The Excelsior haven’t made many changes to their damage lineup this offseason aside from Hwang “Fl0w3r” Yeon-oh announcing his free agency in the league. Team captain Park “Saebyeolbe” Jong Ryeol, Jeong “Nenne” Yeon-kwon, and Kim “Libero” Hye-Sung remain in the DPS rotation alongside Kim “Pine” Do-hyun, who didn’t play a game during the second season due to meta changes.

Whoru joins off-tanks Choi “HOTBA” Hong-jun and Kim “BiaNcA” Dong-wook and support Kim “Mandu” Chan-hee, the other offseason additions to the NYXL. The team finished third in the 2019 Overwatch League season.