Guangzhou Charge release 5 players heading into 2020 Overwatch League season

The Guangzhou Charge have parted ways with five players ahead of the 2020 Overwatch League season, the team announced today.

Among those leaving the team are off-tank Choi “HOTBA” Hong-jun, Joona “fragi” Laine, Kim “Bischu” “Aaron” Hyung-seok, and Lizhen “OnlyWish” Chen. Additionally, Lee “Rise” Won-jae has retired from professional Overwatch and will return to school.

Earlier in the month, the Chinese team revealed that they’d be retaining multiple players from the previous season, including Charlie “nero” Zwarg, Lee “Happy” Jung-woo, Yiliang “Eileen” Ou, Oh “Rio” Seung-pyo, Kim “Chara” Jungyeon, and Kim “Shu” Jin-seo.

The Guangzhou Charge lingered around the middle of the pack throughout season two but surged forward in stage four after role lock was implemented. The team ended third in the final stage of the season and made it to the playoffs’ play-in stage, where they fell to the Seoul Dynasty in round two.

With today’s announcement, the Charge have a total of six players signed and will have until the Nov. 15 deadline to acquire two additional competitors for the upcoming season. They only have one tank player signed with main tank Rio and will need to fill the role of off-tank before the season begins.

The Overwatch League’s third season kicks off at 1pm CT on Feb. 8. The Toronto Defiant will go up against the Paris Eternal for the first match of the season, hosted by the New York Excelsior.