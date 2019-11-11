This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Hangzhou Spark have released flex support An “Revenge” Hyeong-Geun and renewed the contract of DPS Park “Bazzi” Jun-ki, the organization announced today, which is the official end date of all 2019 Overwatch League contracts.

Bazzi is signed as a two-way player for the Spark and their academy team, Bilibili Gaming. Two-way players are allowed to compete both in the Overwatch League and the Contenders series as long as they abide by a series of rules.

Hangzhou Spark on Twitter ★,°*:.☆(￣▽￣)/$:*.°★* 。 We are delighted to say @bazziow will be staying in Spark. His performance means a lot to the team. Let’s make some noise for him! #bang

The Overwatch League’s 2020 roster construction rules say that “designated two-way players will lose their Contenders eligibility for a 60-day period if they appear in more than two Overwatch League matches within any 30-day period.” Bazzi’s participation in the Overwatch League could become sparser given these restrictions.

Revenge, on the other hand, was often benched in favor of Yoon “Bebe” Hui-Chang, who formed the main support roster alongside Park “iDK” Ho-jin. His hero pool includes Zenyatta, Ana, and Moira.

Unlike most of the other Overwatch League teams, the Spark have kept most of their roster intact. Bazzi is just one of the many players confirmed by the team to return for 2020, including the Spark’s starting lineup. Revenge was the first player dropped by the team between seasons. Assistant coach Han “Sup7eme” Seung-jun was released earlier in October and later signed with the Washington Justice.

The Spark had an impressive debut season in the Overwatch League. The expansion team finished their first season in fourth place after being eliminated by the San Francisco Shock, who went on to become the champions of the league’s second season. The Spark’s performance explains why they’re so averse to roster changes, choosing instead to keep as much of their original squad as possible.