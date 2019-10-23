This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Philadelphia Fusion have signed Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok to a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2022, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf.

Several Overwatch League teams are rumored to be making some significant moves ahead of the 2020 season. But luckily for Philly fans, the organization has locked down the face of the franchise.

Over the past month, the Fusion have parted ways with a number of longtime players, including flex DPS Josh “Eqo” Corona and support Alberto “neptuNo” González. They also recently dropped DPS player Finley “Kyb” Adisi and support Elijah Hudson “Elk” Gallagher from the roster.

The rest of the roster now consists of French off-tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch, main tank Kim “SADO” Su-min, and British support Isaac “Boombox” Charles. Philadelphia also has Simon “snillo” Ekström available on a two-way contract with the organization’s Overwatch Contenders team.

There are plenty of holes for the Fusion to fill while the rest of the league begins to announce their plans for the next season. They have a lot of work to get done, especially after their early exit from the 2019 playoffs at the hands of the Shanghai Dragons.