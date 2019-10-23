This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Philadelphia Fusion have parted ways with two more players. The team said goodbye to both support Elijah “Elk” Gallagher and DPS Finley “Kyb” Adisi today heading into the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Elk signed on as a two-way player ahead of season two, competing for both the Overwatch League team and its Contenders counterpart, Fusion University. By league rules, two-way players are able to play only two games per stage with their respective Overwatch League team or they lose their Contenders eligibility.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter Today we part ways with @elk and @KYB. We thank them for their hard work and for being incredible teammates during our 2019 Season, and we wish them luck and success in their future careers! #IonThePrize

Kyb left the Guangzhou Charge in mid-July during the second week of stage three after being traded to the Fusion. In his short time with the Philadelphia-based team, however, the DPS player never actually played a match on stage. Instead, the team opted for the Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok and Josue “Eqo” Corona DPS duo.

The Fusion are seemingly making moves to rebuild for the upcoming season. The team parted ways with Eqo and main support Alberto “neptuNo” González this week. Earlier in the month, the team dropped its head coaches Elliot Hayes and Go “NamedHwi” Se-hwi and have yet to find replacements for the coaching staff.

Philadelphia have reportedly re-signed Carpe to a three-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf. The Overwatch League’s contract database has Isaac “Boombox” Charles, Gael “Poko” Gouzerch, and Kim “Sado” Su-min listed as under contract, meaning they’re signed with the Fusion through 2020.

Overwatch League teams have until the Nov. 15 deadline to sign a minimum of eight players each.