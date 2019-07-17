Philadelphia Fusion trades Fragi to Guangzhou Charge for KYB

The Guangzhou Charge are shaping up for stage four of the Overwatch League with a massive trade deal amping up their tank line. Charge DPS Finley “Kyb” Adisi was traded to the Philadelphia Fusion for their substitute main tank, Joona “Fragi” Laine. In addition, Guangzhou has acquired Aaron “Bischu” Kim in a deal with the Los Angeles Gladiators.

For Guangzhou, the addition of a new tank line may be a boon for the team. They had a 4-3 record in Stage 3, which disqualified them for stage playoffs. They currently rank 12th in overall league standings.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter We are excited to announce the arrival of @KYB, who joins our roster from the @GZCharge! Make sure to drop him a follow, wish him a belated Happy Birthday, and welcome him to the Fusion family! #IonThePrize

Kyb has been playing for the Guangzhou Charge since the team’s formation before this season of the Overwatch League. The DPS player was also a member of Team United Kingdom in the 2018 Overwatch World Cup.

Britain made waves in the 2018 competition after defeating Team USA in the quarterfinals and making Team South Korea, three-time champions, sweat in the semifinals. They left the World Cup with a fourth-place finish, defying expectations. The Philadelphia Fusion acquired Kyb as a third DPS player alongside Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok and Josh “EQO” Corona.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter Today we say goodbye to @fragi. We thank him for representing the Philly spirit so well during his time with us, and we wish him all the best with the @GZCharge! https://t.co/E3wHNav3iL

Meanwhile, the Guangzhou Charge have acquired Fragi, a main tank for the Philadelphia Fusion. Fragi played many games in the first season of the Overwatch League and helped the Fusion make it to the inaugural season grand finals. During this season of the league, he’s been benched in favor of Kim “SADO” Su-Min. Many dedicated Philadelphia fans have even brought “Free Fragi” signs to the Blizzard Arena in favor of his return.

Stage four of the Overwatch League begins July 25. In a weird twist of events for this particular trade, the Guangzhou Charge and the Philadelphia Fusion face off on July 25 at 9:30pm CT.