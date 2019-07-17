Guangzhou Charge acquire Bischu ahead of Overwatch League stage 4

With one week before the Overwatch League’s final stage of the season kicks off, Guangzhou Charge is looking to bolster its tank line with the signing of off-tank Kim “Bischu” Hyung-seok.

Bischu played a crucial role in the Gladiator’s success during last year’s inaugural season, helping his team lock down fourth in the overall season. The off-tank’s time on stage has since dropped off in season two, however—in part, due to his struggles with ulcerative colitis at the start of the year.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter It’s been one hell of an adventure, @BischuGG. Once a Gladiator, Always a Gladiator. 🗒️ : https://t.co/PLRKvJw8SL https://t.co/0Ll4L5Iakz

“I love the Gladiators. The staff, the coaches, and the players are all incredibly talented. It has been an honor to play and work with everyone,” Bischu wrote in a Twitter post. “For so long, we basically were – and are – the home team, and it’s thanks not only to our efforts, but to our dedicated and passionate fans. I’m extremely grateful for all of you.”

Guangzhou Charge ended stage three with a 4-3 record, ranking towards the middle of the pack in 12th place for the overall season. If the Chinese team maintains its current placing through stage four, it will have a chance to qualify for one of two additional spots in the season playoffs next to the top six teams through a play-in bracket at the end of the stage.

The Overwatch League returns for its fourth and final stage of season two with the match between Houston Outlaws and Paris Eternal at 6pm CT on July 25.