This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

From one Dynasty to another? The Philadelphia Fusion have hired Kim “KDG” Dong-gun as their head coach for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

KDG was most recently the head coach for the Seoul Dynasty. In addition to the coaching change, the Fusion have promoted Roston Yoo from team manager to assistant general manager.

A former coach for Mosaic eSports and 6nakes, KDG coached the Seoul Dynasty for the entire second season of the Overwatch League. Despite having a talented lineup, the Dynasty ended the 2019 season in eighth place.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter Say hello to Philly’s new front office. Please welcome Head Coach @dgkimmm, and Assistant GM @rostonyoo! We can’t wait to see what they bring to our 2020 Season! #IonThePrize

The Philadelphia Fusion, who ended the season in 10th place, are likely hoping that KDG can sculpt their new roster. The Fusion let go of nearly their entire coaching staff earlier in the offseason, which included Elliot “Hayes” Hayes and Go “NamedHwi” Sehwi.

Philadelphia’s player roster is also quickly changing. The team let go of main support Alberto “neptuNo” González, DPS Josue “Eqo” Corona, and substitutes Elijah “Elk” Gallagher and DPS Finley “Kyb” Adisi within the past week. Hitscan DPS Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok is the only player on the Fusion whose contract has been officially extended, according to ESPN.

In addition, main tank Kim “Sado” Su-Min and Simon “Snillo” Ekström are listed as free agents by the Overwatch League. That leaves only three active players on the Fusion roster. Every team has until Nov. 15 to present a roster with a minimum of eight players to comply with league regulations.