Philadelphia Fusion release neptuNo

Spain’s gift to bloodthirsty supports won’t be joining the Philadelphia Fusion when they head east in 2020. The team confirmed the release of main support Alberto “neptuNo” González today, the first of any player-related offseason roster changes for the Fusion.

NeptuNo has been a part of the Philadelphia Fusion since the team was built in 2017. He was known for his “battle Mercy” playstyle in the first season of the Overwatch League, often using the support hero in a pseudo-DPS style. He’s been a part of Team Spain for all four years of the Overwatch World Cup, playing multiple roles for the team. This year, he’ll be playing as a DPS.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter Today we say goodbye to @Neptuno. We’ve shared two incredible years together, and we cannot thank him enough for all he has done for the team. You’ll always be a part of the Fusion family, and we wish you the best in your future career! 🧡 https://t.co/4T89oBSghv

This is the first official player release from the Philadelphia Fusion. NeptuNo was initially listed as a free agent when the Overwatch League announced the contract statuses of every player in the league, but was changed to “team option” after Oct. 4. Philadelphia decided not to renew this contract, so neptuNo is now a free agent.

His release comes just days after a conversation between himself, Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson, and Scott “Custa” Kennedy was mistakenly streamed. The players allegedly leaked a handful of future Overwatch League trades. None of the trades have yet to be confirmed or commented upon by the teams mentioned in the video.

The Philadelphia Fusion seem to be restructuring their team before the 2020 Overwatch League season. Earlier this month, the team released head coaches Elliot Hayes and Go “NamedHwi” Se-hwi and have yet to announce replacements.