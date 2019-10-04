Overwatch League reveals player contract status for entire league

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch League has decided to put everything on the table. The league informed fans about the contract status of every single player today.

In addition, salary information was revealed for the first time. The full list of Overwatch League players and their contract statuses can be found on the league’s website.

Players have been divided into three categories based on their contract status.

Free agent : As of Oct. 7, these players will be allowed to sign with any team in the Overwatch League.

: As of Oct. 7, these players will be allowed to sign with any team in the Overwatch League. Team option : Overwatch League teams can sign these players once again for the 2020 season. If they choose not to, the player becomes a free agent as of Nov. 11.

: Overwatch League teams can sign these players once again for the 2020 season. If they choose not to, the player becomes a free agent as of Nov. 11. Under contract: These are technically the “safest” players. They’re “signed with their current team for at least the 2020 season,” according to the update. This doesn’t account for trades or retirements, however.

We’ve listed the free agents of every Overwatch League team below. These are the players whose contracts haven’t been renewed by their teams, giving them the option to pursue other opportunities. Other surprising or important listings are also included.

Atlanta Reign

The entire team is listed under the “team option” status aside from alternate Daniel “Funnyastro” Hathaway, who’s under contract. This means the Reign are likely restructuring the team, but haven’t made solid decisions yet.

Boston Uprising

Supports Kristian “Kellex” Keller and Kwon “Aimgod” Min-Seok are free agents.

Chengdu Hunters

The entire team is still under contract. This means Chengdu believes in their current roster and is looking more for trades or additions instead of dismissals.

Dallas Fuel

The only free agent is off-tank Lucas “Note” Meissner, who had a remarkable season with the Fuel after being traded from the Boston Uprising.

Florida Mayhem

Most of the team is listed as “team option,” meaning the Mayhem are still deciding on changes.

Guangzhou Charge

Off-tank Aaron “Bischu” Kim and main tank Joona “Fragi” Laine, two new additions to the team, are listed as free agents. Tank Choi “Hotba” Hong-Jun is also a free agent. The majority of the Charge is being optioned.

Hangzhou Spark

The team has no free agents and the majority of the team is under contract. Caster Matt “Mr. X” Morello noted that the team should be looking to “lure in a big-time damage dealer” to be competitive in 2020.

Houston Outlaws

After big coaching changes, it’s not surprising that the Outlaws have a healthy dose of free agents. Main supports Christopher “Bani” Benell and Daniel “Boink” Pence are now free agents, as well as alternate DPS Jung “Arhan” Won-Hyeop.

Los Angeles Gladiators

Even star DPS players aren’t immune from offseason changes. Lane “Surefour” Roberts and João Pedro “Hydration” Goes Telles are listed as free agents, possibly the most surprising duo on the list. Tank Kang “Void” Jun-Woo joins them in free agency.

Los Angeles Valiant

The team listed no free agents. Their midseason pickups are listed as team options while the rest of the team is under contract.

London Spitfire

As announced by the team yesterday, DPS Kim “Birdring” Ji-hyuk, support Kim “NUS” Jong-seok, and alternate DPS Lee “Guard” Hee-dong are now free agents.

New York Excelsior

The only free agent is off-tank Kim “Meko” Tae-Hong, which is surprising for a team that had so many players swapping on and off the bench last season.

Paris Eternal

No players are listed as free agents. The majority of the team is being optioned moving into 2020.

Philadelphia Fusion

The Fusion’s DPS duo, Lee “Carpe” Jae-Hyeok and Josue “Eqo” Corona, are now both free agents. Main support Alberto “Neptuno” González Molinillo, main tank Kim “Sado” Su-Min, and DPS Simon “Snillo” Ekström join them in free agency. With this many releases, the Fusion are obviously looking to restructure their roster.

San Francisco Shock

Unsurprisingly, the 2019 Overwatch League champions are sticking together. Off-tank Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson is the only free agent listed.

Seoul Dynasty

A few of the Overwatch League’s most veteran players find themselves facing free agency. Supports Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-Hong and Yang “Tobi” Jin-Mo are up for grabs in addition to off-tank Kim “Zunba” Joon-Hyeok.

Shanghai Dragons

Only star main tank Noh “Gamsu” Young-Jin has been listed as a free agent. But most of the team is being optioned.

Toronto Defiant

The entire team is listed as “team option,” which means they’re taking their time in deciding what roster to go for in 2020.

Vancouver Titans

The majority of the team remains under contract after making it to the 2019 Overwatch League grand finals.

Washington Justice

Supports Hong “Ark” Yeon-Jun and Nikola “Sleepy” Andrews announced their free agency earlier in the week. Support Jo “Hyeonu” Hyeon-Woo, main tank Song “Janus” Joon-Hwa, off-tank Kim “Sansam” Hyang-Gi, and damage Chon “Ado” Gi-Hyeon are also free agents. This makes the Washington Justice the team with the most free agents at six, an entire roster.

The Overwatch League also revealed closely-held data about player salaries. The average player earned $114,000 in 2019, according to the news update. This included a base salary, signing bonuses, and prize money. The median player salary was $80,000.

Overwatch League teams have until Nov. 11 to sign players with the “team option” status. If those players aren’t signed, they go into free agency. All teams must have a minimum of eight players signed by Nov. 15. Teams may continue to sign or trade players until June 15, 2020.