Ryujehong joins the Vancouver Titans

Veteran support player Ryu “Ryujehong” Je-hong, formerly of the Seoul Dynasty, has joined the Vancouver Titans, the Overwatch League team announced today. This is the latest in a series of monumental changes to Vancouver’s team.

Ryujehong was a former player for Lunatic Hai before the team was picked up by the Seoul Dynasty. He played flex support for the Dynasty during both seasons of the Overwatch League. He was also a part of Team South Korea in both the 2016 and 2017 Overwatch World Cup competitions. Earlier in the offseason, he surprisingly announced his free agency from Seoul.

Vancouver Titans on Twitter We are very excited to welcome the man, the myth, the legend, @ryujehongsexy to the Vancouver Titans! #ForceOfNature https://t.co/ovRXRaERVW

Ryujehong has been participating in professional competitions since Overwatch became an esport in early 2016. Due to this and his skill as a flex support, he’s garnered much respect in the Overwatch community. Multiple Overwatch League players cited him as an inspiration in their professional journeys. The Seoul Dynasty will also retire Ryujehong’s jersey number out of respect.

He joins former Seoul Dynasty main tank Baek “Fissure” Chan-hyung on the Vancouver Titans. Ryujehong will likely share stage time with current Titans flex support Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok. Twilight was up for the Overwatch League 2019 MVP award and gained much praise from players and analysts for his Ana and Zenyatta skills.

The Vancouver Titans will host two homestands during the 2020 Overwatch League season.