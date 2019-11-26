This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

He’s back. Main tank Baek “Fissure” Chan-hyung has come out of his retirement from the Overwatch League to join the Vancouver Titans. The team announced the signing today, marking the confirmation of his oft-rumored return to professional play.

With this signing, Fissure becomes the only player in the Overwatch League who’s been on four separate teams. The outspoken main tank began his league career on the London Spitfire, but the Spitfire later traded Fissure to the Los Angeles Gladiators. When the two teams clashed later in the season, Fissure got to ask his former team, “London, are you guys regretting it?”

Vancouver Titans on Twitter It’s official. Please help us welcome Fissure to the Vancouver Titans! We’re excited to see some ground breaking plays from this legend. #ForceOfNature https://t.co/KRqzWyI6rC

After the Gladiators benched Fissure, he sought an all-Korean roster to join for the second season of the Overwatch League. He was picked up by the Seoul Dynasty and shared main tank duties for the majority of the season. In the middle of the third stage, Fissure surprisingly retired from professional Overwatch play and returned home, but not before he leaked the impending addition of role lock.

During the offseason, Fissure said on Instagram that he “may return” to Overwatch professional play after receiving an offer. The Vancouver Titans came in second place during the Overwatch League grand finals and won a stage championship.

While the Titans have been relatively quiet during the offseason, Fissure’s signing explains the departure of main tank Hwang “TiZi” Jang-hyeon from the team. Main tank Park “Bumper” Sang-beom remains on the Vancouver roster.

The Vancouver Titans will host two homestands during the 2020 Overwatch League season.