TiZi leaves Vancouver Titans, announces free agency

The Vancouver Titans released its first player in the offseason, and he’s a big name. Tank Hwang “TiZi” Jang-hyeon announced his free agency on Twitter last night. The player was previously listed as a team option on the Overwatch League website.

TiZi signed with the Titans weeks ahead of their playoff run following a short stint as a substitute tank for the London Spitfire and a fruitful track in the Overwatch Contenders Series. His Orisa played a crucial role in leading the team through the playoffs and into the finals, where they were defeated by the San Francisco Shock.

TiZi on Twitter Thank you @VancouverTitans for letting me be part of a great team, allowing me to have good memories throughout my short time here. I also want to thank all the fans who have supported us all the way to Grand Finals.

The Titans had until Nov. 11 to retain TiZi before free agency was set to begin for any player not signed to the 2020 season. The tank hasn’t officially signed with a new team, but announced that he is looking for a new squad for next year.

The team hasn’t changed much of its roster on the offseason. Most of its cast is still categorized as under contract by the Overwatch League, with two exceptions. TiZi and support Kim “Rapel” Jun-Keun were both considered team options.

Its coaching staff has also stayed nearly intact between seasons, with the only change so far being the release of assistant coach Harsha Bandi, who signed with the Houston Outlaws.

The Titans’ roster preservation means that the team doesn’t have to worry about Nov. 15, the deadline for all teams to have at least eight players under contract for the 2020 season. Assuming the team doesn’t break any of its current contracts, the team has exactly eight players on its roster, even if it were to drop team options TiZi and Rapel.