Fissure confirms role lock for Overwatch League

Only a few hours after his sudden retirement from the Overwatch League was announced, former Seoul Dynasty main tank Baek “Fissure” Chan-hyung confirmed a rumor about the league’s future. Fissure claimed on his personal stream that a 2-2-2 role lock is “confirmed” for stage four of the Overwatch League, which begins on July 26.

Rumors about the role lock—which would force each Overwatch League team to field two damage dealers, two healers, and two tanks—have been swirling for months. A report by Upcomer earlier this week said that sources within the league confirmed the major rule shift ahead of stage four.

A role lock would serve to upend the current meta within the league, which is a triple tank, triple support team composition. While many teams have switched to compositions that involve damage dealers over the past few weeks, it’s obvious that the Overwatch League is trying to encourage creativity with a stricter rule set.

스테이지4 222 고정 확정 Clip of 끠셔99 Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by 냥장판

“I’m retired now so I’ll say it. Next stage, four, 2-2-2 lock is confirmed,” Fissure said, according to a translation on Reddit. The main tank made the statement on his personal stream just hours after his retirement from the Seoul Dynasty was announced. Upcomer’s report claimed that teams were informed about the role lock in June, so Fissure would have had prior knowledge of upcoming changes to the league.

Other Overwatch League players haven’t spoken about the role lock. It’s unknown what consequences Fissure will face for leaking such potentially important information. The league has not yet commented on the possibility of a role lock for stage four.

Week four of stage three begins on June 27 at 7:30pm CT.