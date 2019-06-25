This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch League has apparently had its fill of stale team compositions and plans to institute a “role lock” for stage four, according to a report by Upcomer.

A “2-2-2” role lock means that each Overwatch League team will be required to field two damage heroes, two tanks, and two healers during each match. And despite recent trends, this is considered a standard team composition for Overwatch and used to be relatively common.

For over a year, though, the triple-triple (or GOATS) team composition has dominated the professional scene. Teams select three healers and three tanks in this composition that requires coordination and intricate usage of ultimates. Triple-triple doesn’t make for the best viewing experience, however, and it seems the Overwatch League is eager to change that.

Lately, some Overwatch League teams have been branching out from the triple-triple composition and moving back towards using damage-dealing heroes. While this is a welcome change, a 2-2-2 role lock would force professionals to become more creative in their compositions.

Sources told Upcomer that the Overwatch League had previously shot down rumors that the role lock would be instituted before stage three, which began at the start of June. Teams were apparently only informed of the supposed role lock a few weeks ago, giving them less than six weeks to adapt to a game-changing rule set for stage four, which begins in late July.

There has been no word as to what will happen to heroes that fall into multiple categories, such as the damage-dealing support Brigitte. There is also currently no information as to whether this change will be instituted in the competitive modes of Overwatch as a whole.