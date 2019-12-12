Los Angeles Gladiators sign Jaru ahead of 2020 Overwatch League season

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Los Angeles Gladiators have rounded out their lineup for the 2020 Overwatch League season with the signing of DPS Jason “Jaru” White, the team announced today.

Jaru boasts an extensive record competing in Overwatch. He first began playing in 2016 for Toronto Esports before parting ways with the team the following year to play for EnVision Esports. The DPS player later went on to win seasons one and two of the North America West Contenders division this year with Team Envy.

The Gladiators have undergone a near-complete roster rehaul for the 2020 season. Only the Finnish support duo, Jonas “Shaz” Suovaara and Benjamin “BigGoose” Isohanni, will continue to play for the Los Angeles-based team heading into season three from the previous lineup. The duo will be joined by former Revival support Nolan “Paintbrush” Edwards, who signed with the team in November.

Since the start of the offseason, the team has signed Indy “SPACE” Halpern, Son “OGE” Min-seok, Kim “Bischu” “Aaron” Hyung-seok, and Roni “LhCloudy” Tiihonen to complete its tank line. Additionally, the Gladiators brought on Kim “birdring” Ji-hyeok and Chris “MirroR” Trinh for the role of DPS.

The Overwatch League returns for season three on Feb. 8. The NYXL will host the first match of the season at 1pm CT between the Paris Eternal and the Toronto Defiant.