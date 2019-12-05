Washington Justice add Bani as coach

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Your support has arrived. The Washington Justice hired Chris “Bani” Banell as an assistant coach for the Overwatch League team today. The former Houston Outlaws support is the third assistant coach added to the Justice before the 2020 Overwatch League season begins.

Bani previously played for the Houston Outlaws in both seasons of the Overwatch League and acted as main support. Earlier in the offseason, he was released from the team. Bani is a veteran of the professional Overwatch scene, having played for early competitive teams like Gale Force Esports and FNRGFE. He was also a support player for Team Canada during two years of the Overwatch World Cup.

Washington Justice on Twitter We’re so excited to welcome @BaniOW to our team as our Individual Coach! 🎉 Integrating his playing experience into our overall coaching structure, we are confident he’ll enhance the capabilities of our roster! 🙌 #JusticeIsServed

The Justice haven’t shied away from large-scale reconstruction this offseason. As soon as the 2019 Overwatch League season ended, the team released their entire coaching staff. Soon after, former Los Angeles Gladiators coach Seetoh “JohnGalt” Jian Qing was brought on as the Justice’s new head coach.

Washington have slowly added to their coaching staff throughout the offseason. Joon “Wiz” Lee Hae, former head coach of Overwatch Contenders team XL2 Academy, was added as an assistant coach. Former Hangzhou Spark assistant coach Han “Sup7eme” Seung-jun was also brought on as a performance coach. Bani’s addition should finalize the Justice’s coaching staff for 2020.

The Washington Justice will host five homestands during the 2020 Overwatch League season in various venues across the Washington, D.C. area.