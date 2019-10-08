This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch League offseason has been a busy time for the Washington Justice. The team dropped their entire coaching staff last week and also released four players from the roster after a relatively disappointing season. On their way to reconstruction, the team added a new head coach, Seetoh “JohnGalt” Jian Qing, today.

JohnGalt was most recently an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Gladiators. Last month, he announced that he was actively looking for opportunities as a head coach after being let go from the Gladiators organization. “While I am still open to any role as a coach, I am confident I would function best as a head coach,” JohnGalt said.

Before his time with the Los Angeles Gladiators, JohnGalt coached numerous Overwatch Contenders teams, such as Incipience, Dark Sided, and Chaos Theory. He’s also coaching Team Singapore in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup.

JohnGalt joins the Washington Justice alongside another alumni of the Los Angeles Gladiators, Analynn “Bawlynn” Dang. Bawlynn was hired as the general manager of the Washington Justice earlier this year. While she’s also the general manager of Team USA in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup, she was most recently the community director for the Los Angeles Gladiators organization.

No other coaching additions have been announced by the Washington Justice. Next year, the Washington Justice will hold five homestands in the Washington, D.C. area for the 2020 Overwatch League season.