Washington Justice drop entire coaching staff

After a questionable performance in the Overwatch League, a team sometimes needs to wipe the slate clean. And the Washington Justice are doing that by parting ways with their entire coaching staff. The expansion team tied for 17th place in this season of the league and appears to be rebuilding before the 2020 season.

Washington announced the departure of head coach Kim “WizardHyeong” Hyeong-seok, assistant coach Kim “AVALLA” Kyoungey, assistant coach Mikael “mkL” Skjønhaug, and assistant coach Canaan “Shrugger” Carman today. Aside from a Twitter post thanking the coaching staff for their enthusiasm, the Justice offered no other reasoning or comment behind the widespread staff change.

WizardHyeong, former assistant coach for the New York Excelsior, was one of the first additions to the Washington Justice when the team was being built in late 2018. As the season went on, the Justice picked up more coaches under WizardHyeong’s guidance.

Assistant coach AVALLA was a former coach of Overwatch Contenders Korea team Meta Bellum. Formerly of Team Norway, mkL brought his analytical skills to the Justice. Shrugger was a former DPS player for many now-defunct teams in the early competitive Overwatch scene, including Gale Force eSports and Splyce.

During this season of the Overwatch League, the Washington Justice struggled to get a handle on the triple-triple meta for the first three stages. They were one of the few teams to go 0-7 during a single stage. The team’s DPS, Corey Nigra and Ethan “Stratus” Yankel, shined during stage four and brought the team up from a dead-last finish in the standings.

In the 2020 season of the Overwatch League, each team will move to their home city. The Washington Justice will be hosting five homestands at various venues across the Washington, D.C. area.