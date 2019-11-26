Philadelphia Fusion sign ChipSa

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Philadelphia Fusion are taking a chance on the self-professed “greatest Doomfist in the world.” The team revealed today that they’ve signed streamer Philip “ChipSa” Graham to their Overwatch League roster. ChipSa is now the 11th player signed to the Fusion for the 2020 season.

ChipSa may be the most adventurous signing by a team in this Overwatch League offseason. Unlike many new Overwatch League signees, ChipSa hasn’t participated in a professional Overwatch competition since 2017 when he acted as a substitute DPS during a PIT Championship Europe game.

While he’s also never been signed to a roster of a professional Overwatch team, ChipSa is a Doomfist specialist who’s scaled the competitive ladder using his DPS skills.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter What it’s like when an Overwatch League team plays around a Doomfist? We’re about to find out. Please welcome the greatest, least-unlucky, Doomfist in the world – @ChipSa_OW! 📺: https://t.co/hpijalH4rT https://t.co/PPHzDWqrvE

When the Philadelphia Fusion announced the signing, many fans in the replies on Twitter expected ChipSa to be the team’s new partnered streamer. Earlier this year, the Philadelphia Fusion parted ways with Jeff “Emongg” Anderson and Emre “Kabaji” Dincer, two partnered streamers who participated in Fusion events. With over 133,000 followers on Twitch, ChipSa would be a valid replacement.

Tucker “BLT” Roberts, president of Spectator Gaming and the Philadelphia Fusion, confirmed on Twitter that ChipSa would be “going pro” as a part of the Overwatch League.

Tucker | T1 | Fusion on Twitter @Fusion @ChipSa_OW Not a streamer, he’s going pro!

After a series of high-profile signings, like former RunAway DPS Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su, the signing of a relatively unproven player is a surprise to many Fusion fans. The Philadelphia Fusion revealed the majority of their roster and management teams last month. ChipSa’s brother, Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham, also works as an assistant coach for the Fusion.

The Philadelphia Fusion will host three homestands during the 2020 Overwatch League season.