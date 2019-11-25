Philadelphia Fusion sign Heesu

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Philadelphia Fusion signed RunAway DPS Jeong “Heesu” Hee-Su to its roster today.

Heesu played for RunAway in their Contenders Korea championship run in 2019. He commonly plays Hitscan heroes, such as Widowmaker, McCree, and Ashe. During the Contenders season, he switched to Zarya to play a role in the GOATS composition. He’s also proven to be a deadly Reaper as part of the double shield meta.

Philadelphia Fusion on Twitter The newest member of our family is finally here. Please welcome @HeesuGOD from @Runaway_OW! We’re looking forward to big things from this young superstar when he’s finally old enough to take the OWL stage!

Philadelphia was one of the first teams to announce an eight-player roster. The team retained most of its veteran talent, including DPS Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok, main tank Kim “Sado” Su-min, flex tank Gael “Poko” Gouzerch, and flex support Isaac “Boombox” Charles. Josue “EQO” Corona said goodbye to the Fusion for a brief period of time but returned to the roster ahead of the 2020 season.

In addition to maintaining players who have been with the team since the inaugural season, the Fusion picked up former London Spitfire and season one champion Kim “Fury” Jun-ho to reinforce their tank line.

Heesu isn’t the only Contenders player who’s been picked up by the Fusion in the offseason. Support Kim “Alarm” Kyung-bo was promoted from the Fusion Academy, the team’s foothold in the Contenders series.

RunAway sourced a myriad of its staff to the Overwatch League in the offseason. Other than Heesu, DPS Kim “Yaki” Jun-ki, support Gang “Gangnamjin” Nam-jin, and coach Kim “Kuki” Dae-kuk were promoted to the league. The trio signed with the Florida Mayhem.