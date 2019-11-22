Boston Uprising sign Brussen

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

If there was ever a time to capitalize on Overwatch World Cup talent, the Boston Uprising know it’s right now. The team revealed today that they’ve signed Thomas “brussen” Brussen, an off-tank who recently helped carry Team Netherlands to a monumental run in the 2019 World Cup.

As of this announcement, brussen is the only Dutch player signed to the Overwatch League. At the 2019 Overwatch World Cup, Team Netherlands defied expectations by rolling through the group stage and making it to the final BlizzCon bracket. They were defeated by Team France in the quarterfinals, but the team’s performance hinted at the country’s future representation in the Overwatch League.

Brussen previously played as an off-tank for Angry Titans, Young and Beautiful, and Bazooka Puppiez, all successful teams in the European Overwatch Contenders scene. This was also his second year as a part of Team Netherlands in the Overwatch World Cup.

Boston Uprising on Twitter Alright, let’s not drag out the teases any longer. Welcome the newest #BostonUp flex tank and first Dutch player in OWL, @brussenn! Full announcement: https://t.co/WI7Cu2YiMA

Boston has announced a series of high-profile signings as they begin to reveal their 2020 roster. Former Seoul Dynasty DPS Byeon “Munchkin” Sang-beom was recently added to the team, as well as Uprising Academy standouts Gabriel “Swimmer” Levy and fellow off-tank Walid “Mouffin” Bassal.

Brussen’s addition puts the Boston Uprising at nine players for the 2020 season. The soft lock for roster additions was Nov. 15, when every team in the Overwatch League had to submit a minimum of eight players to be approved by league organizers.

The Boston Uprising will hold two homestands during the 2020 Overwatch League season.