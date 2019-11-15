This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Los Angeles Gladiators revealed today that they’ve acquired off-tank Aaron “Bischu” Kim, who previously played for the Guangzhou Charge.

Bischu played for the Los Angeles Gladiators for the majority of his Overwatch League career but was traded to the Guangzhou Charge late in the 2019 season. This signing marks the first time an Overwatch League player has returned to a team they were traded from.

The Los Angeles Gladiators relied heavily on Bischu during the first season of the Overwatch League. As a talented off-tank and bilingual player, he was able to master the game and translate for his Korean teammates at the same time. During the second season of the league, Bischu suffered flare-ups of ulcerative colitis, which sidelined him from the game. He opted to take a two-way contract to help out the Gladiators’ Overwatch Contenders team, Gladiators Legion, before returning to league play.

Los Angeles Gladiators on Twitter Once a Gladiator, Always a Gladiator. Please welcome @BischuGG back to Gladiators. #ShieldsUp

Before stage four of the second Overwatch League season, the Los Angeles Gladiators traded Bischu to the Guangzhou Charge. Bischu wasn’t given extensive play time on the Charge during the latter part of the season. The Charge ended the 2019 Overwatch League season in ninth place.

While Gladiators fans are ecstatic to have one of their favorite players back in the game, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Bischu will likely have to share stage time with star off-tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Valiant last month.

The Los Angeles Gladiators will host two homestands for fans in Los Angeles during the 2020 season.