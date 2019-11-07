Washington Justice sign Aimgod

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Former Boston Uprising support Kwon “Aimgod” Min-seok has found his new home for the 2020 Overwatch League season. The flex support was signed by the Washington Justice earlier today.

Aimgod represented the Boston Uprising since the Overwatch League’s inaugural season. During his first year in the league, he helped take the Uprising to the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Fusion. He also played an important role as a flex support in the 2019 season.

Washington Justice on Twitter It is with great pleasure that we announce @aimgod_ow as our latest addition to our 2020 roster! 🥳 We look forward to watching him pop off! 🙌 (*pending League approval) #JusticeIsServed

The move is part of the Justice’s reconstruction after their 17th-place finish in the past season. During the offseason, the team made a series of visceral changes, including nuking its main tank lineup, coaching staff, and bringing in former Los Angeles Gladiators’ assistant coach, Seetoh “JohnGalt” Jian Qing.

The Justice’s DPS roster is one of the few certainties for 2020. It’s built with Overwatch World Cup champion Corey Nigra, Ethan “Stratus” Yankel, and recently-signed Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung, the three of which have confirmed their commitment to the team. The team’s tank lineup is also solid—the Justice secured their third tank player after signing Gye “rOar” Chang-hoon from the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Their support line, however, is still at a disadvantage. The team released Mun “Gido” Gi-do and Nikola “Sleepy” Andrews last month and main support Hong “ArK” Yeon-joon is listed as a free agent by the Overwatch League. Although he hasn’t refuted the possibility of wearing the team’s jersey for the third season, he still hasn’t been locked down. So far, Aimgod is the only support player officially signed with the Justice.

ArK’s permanence in the Justice would make Aimgod the team’s eighth confirmed player. Overwatch League rules dictate that teams must have at least eight players signed by Nov. 15—a deadline that’s now safe for the Justice thanks to Aimgod. Regardless of countdowns, Washington still need to bulk up their supports, so more announcements are to be expected.