TTuba joins Washington Justice

The Washington Justice is banking on some new talent to bring harmony to its roster. Lee “TTuba” Ho-sung, a South Korean flex DPS who’s made waves in the Overwatch Contenders scene, is the latest player the Justice has added.

TTuba was most recently a projectile DPS player on Bubble Burster Gaming, a team within Overwatch Contenders China. Previously, he played for O2 Blast, MVP Space, and Seven in Korean Contenders.

Washington Justice on Twitter We’re overjoyed to have @OWTtuBa on our @Overwatchleague 2020 and 2021 roster! 🥳 We can’t wait for you to get to know this DPS powerhouse! (*pending League approval) #JusticeIsServed

In a video posted by The Washington Justice that includes a highlight reel of TTuba’s best plays, the DPS seems to have no problem rolling through entire teams on Pharah, expertly hitting direct rockets onto enemies. TTuba will be the third DPS signed to the Washington Justice after Corey “Corey” Nigra and Ethan “Stratus” Yankel confirmed they’d be staying with the Justice for 2020.

After releasing nearly the entire roster during the offseason, the Justice is slowly rebuilding its team for the next Overwatch League season. It now has three DPS players and a full tank line signed, including Gye “rOar” Chang-hoon from the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Every team in the Overwatch League must have a minimum of eight players signed by Nov. 15, 2019. The Washington Justice let go of their entire support line after the second season ended, so expect a few announcements about healers in the future.