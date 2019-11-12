This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Main tank Russell “FCTFCTN” Campbell no longer plays for the Los Angeles Valiant, the Overwatch League team announced today.

FCTFCTN joined the Valiant as one of three players exchanged with the Florida Mayhem for Koo “Fate” Pan-seung. He played main tank for Mayhem Academy, its Contenders branch, and previously represented the Outlaws during the Overwatch League’s inaugural season.

Los Angeles Valiant on Twitter Today we’re parting ways with @FCTFCTN We want to thank him for his contributions in our season turnaround and wish him the best moving forward in his career.

FCTFCTN was generally paired with off-tanks Indy “SPACE” Halpern or Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey, usually either using his Orisa to shield the team or opting for Wrecking Ball in speedier attacks or clutches.

The Valiant’s results in 2019 took a drastic drop compared to their performance in the inaugural season. The team reached second place in the league standings and fourth in the playoffs in 2018, but fell sharply to 13th place this year.

The Valiant also made controversial changes to their roster by releasing some star players. Veterans Brady “Agilities” Girardi, Park “KariV” Young-seo, and Space were with the team since the Overwatch League’s first year but were dropped this offseason. All three players were listed as under contract on the league’s website. The trio moved on to different teams: Space joined the Gladiators, and both Agilities and Kariv signed with the Toronto Defiant.

To supplement the holes left in their roster, the Valiant brought backup from a myriad of Overwatch Contenders teams. Tank Song “Dreamer” Sang-lok, DPS Damon “Apply” Conti, and supports Owen “Slur” Warner and Mun “Lastro” Jung-won were picked up by the team in the offseason. McGravy, another Contenders graduate himself, renewed his contract for 2020.