This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Los Angeles Valiant are taking advantage of leak season by leaking their own roster announcement of sorts. The team posted a new parody video of a recent leak featuring support Scott “Custa” Kennedy and analyst Josh “Sideshow” Wilkinson—but it wasn’t all for fun. The Valiant used the format to reveal five new roster signings for the 2020 Overwatch League season.

In the roster announcement, named “More_Leaks_dont_publish.mp4,” Custa sits with Sideshow and Valiant’s general manager Mike Schwartz. The support player signs off of his “stream” and the video cuts to his offline banner on Twitch before returning with footage of the trio discussing the Valiant’s recent player signings.

Los Angeles Valiant on Twitter We are aware of the recent leak that was published to our YouTube from @Custa’s stream, and can confirm that everything said in that video is in fact true. More details to come, full video here ➡ https://t.co/3bSF1kWHOO https://t.co/1ogoUSza5Z

The Valiant’s signings, as mentioned in the video, are a collection of players from various Overwatch Contenders regions and the re-signing of flex tank Caleb “McGravy” McGarvey. The signings are as follows:

Main tank Song “Dreamer” Sang-lok—formerly of the Sydney Drop Bears

Flex tank McGravy—re-signed with the Valiant for 2020

Flex DPS Damon “Apply” Conti—formerly of Revival and the Florida Mayhem

Support Owen “Slur” Warner—formerly of Samsung Morning Stars

Support Mun “Lastro” Jung-won—formerly of Skyfoxes

The roster announcement serves as a parody of a leaked video released last week that showed Custa, Sideshow, and support Alberto “neptuNo” González discussing several major roster moves.

Related: Dallas Fuel trade OGE to Los Angeles Gladiators for Decay

Since the start of the offseason, the Los Angeles Valiant have released three players, including flex tank Indy “SPACE” Halpern, DPS player Brady “Agilities” Girardi, and flex support Park “Kariv” Young-seo. SPACE joined the Los Angeles Gladiators, while both Agilities and KariV signed with the Toronto Defiant.