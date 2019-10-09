Nevix released from San Francisco Shock

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Even championship rosters need to make changes. Off-tank Andreas “Nevix” Karlsson has left the San Francisco Shock, the Overwatch League team announced today. Earlier this month, Nevix announced that he was a free agent seeking other opportunities within the Overwatch League.

The San Francisco Shock enter the offseason as the league champs after winning the 2019 Overwatch League grand finals against the Vancouver Titans. After their dominant 4-0 victory, the Shock talked at length about the importance of building a championship roster. Nevix, who’s been on the team since the San Francisco Shock joined the Overwatch League, was a part of that championship.

San Francisco Shock⚡ on Twitter A legend. A family member. And a part of our history forever. Thank you for an incredible 2 seasons @Nevix_OW 🧡 https://t.co/TVxJj95aNV

Nevix has been a staple in competitive Overwatch since the scene began in 2016. He was a part of Misfits and competed in the 2016 Overwatch Open. After a short time on Cloud9 EU, he was signed to the San Francisco Shock in late 2017. He played off-tank on stage for the team numerous times and most recently showed off his Sigma skills during the playoffs.

Previously, Nevix was the only player on the San Francisco Shock listed as a “free agent.” The rest of the roster was labeled “under contract,” meaning the organization decided to retain them for the 2020 Overwatch League season. That doesn’t include possible trades or retirements, however.

In 2020, the San Francisco Shock will move their championship team to the Bay Area. The team will host two homestands for fans to attend.