London Spitfire reveal 2020 Overwatch League roster

The London Spitfire have rounded out their starting lineup today with five new player signings for the 2020 Overwatch League season. The roster now features eight players, but given the wording of the team’s announcement, there may still be additional signings to come.

London welcomed a new main tank in Choi “JMAC” Dae-han from Chinese team LGE.Huya. JMAC led his former team to back-to-back Chinese Contenders titles and has previously been touted as among the finest main tank players outside of the Overwatch League.

Lee “Schwi” Dong-jae from RunAway and Lim “Glister” Gil-seong from Gen.G Esports will also be joining the 2018 OWL champions. Both DPS players feature flexible hero pools and have had a successful year with their respective teams. Glister has a particularly high skill ceiling and given the right meta to shine, should prove to be an invaluable addition

The support line has seen a massive overhaul going into next season. Only Jung “Krillin” Yung-hoon remains from the season two lineup. Joining Krillin will be the main support from Fusion University, Kim “Fuze” Tae-hoon. Alongside Fuze will be Lim “SanGuiNar” Kyu-min and Lee “Highly” Sung-hyeok.

SanGuiNar previously player for Gen.B,, the sister team to the Korean Contenders third-placer. Players like Krillin and Bang “JJoNak” Seong-hyun have previously been scouted from seemingly out of nowhere and gone on to have a great impact for their OWL team. The signing of SanGuiNar could be in a similar vein.

With today’s signings, the London Spitfire have a total of eight players signed for the 2020 season. With the somewhat surprising sale of the superstar players that had led this team to a title during the inaugural season of the OWL, Park “Profit” Joon-yeong and Hong “Gesture” Jae-hee, this new London crew has a lot to live up to.